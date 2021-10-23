Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Second phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur today
india news

Second phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur today

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases.
Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan will be held on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The polling will take place from 8am to 5pm.

State election commissioner PS Mehra had on Friday said that 9.73 lakh voters would be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the second phase of polls. A total of 1,312 polling stations have been set up for voting in this phase, he added.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20 and the third phase will be conducted on October 26.

Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.

A total of 64.24 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polling for the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The maximum voting to the tune of 72.16 per cent was recorded in Behror Panchayat.

RELATED STORIES

Mehra said in the first phase, polling was conducted for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis of Alwar and Dholpur districts. Out of 9.41 lakh voters, 6.04 lakh exercised their franchise, he added. In the first phase, 683 candidates have tried their luck for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alwar road dholpur district
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP