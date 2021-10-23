Second phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur today

The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan will be held on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The polling will take place from 8am to 5pm.

State election commissioner PS Mehra had on Friday said that 9.73 lakh voters would be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the second phase of polls. A total of 1,312 polling stations have been set up for voting in this phase, he added.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20 and the third phase will be conducted on October 26.

Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.

A total of 64.24 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polling for the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The maximum voting to the tune of 72.16 per cent was recorded in Behror Panchayat.

Mehra said in the first phase, polling was conducted for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis of Alwar and Dholpur districts. Out of 9.41 lakh voters, 6.04 lakh exercised their franchise, he added. In the first phase, 683 candidates have tried their luck for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis.