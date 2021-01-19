IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Second phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today
india news

Second phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today

In the first phase, 1,227 panchayats went to polls on Sunday. Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said a voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur casts his vote in Mandi in the first phase of panchayat elections on Sunday.(ANI Photo)

The second phase of the panchayat election in Himachal Pradesh will take place on Tuesday where the voters will exercise their franchise. The panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh are being held in three phases - the voting in first phase took place on on Sunday and the final phase is scheduled for January 21.

The state government has declared that the days when voting will be held in panchayat polls will be public holidays.

All shops, government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in HP as recognised under the Industrial Disputes Act will remain closed on the three days in the areas where voting will take place.

Importantly, the particular days will also be a paid holiday to daily wage workers, a state government official said.

In the first phase, 1,227 panchayats went to polls on Sunday. Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said a voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round.

Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in Kaza block in Lahaul-Spiti braved extreme cold weather conditions at a temperature of minus seven degrees Celsius to cast their vote, a district official said.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads will take place soon after voting. However, the counting for members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be conducted on January 22.

The candidates are contesting elections as independents and not on a party symbol.

Himachal Pradesh has 3,615 gram panchayats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh panchayat poll jairam thakur govt
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.