Second wave not over: Health min says 9 states have more than 10k active cases

The health ministry on Friday asked citizens to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures as the second wave of Covid-19 is still not over and there are at least nine states which have more than 10,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry while hosting an orientation-cum-interaction session for officers and field reporters with UNICEF stressed on the need of exercising caution as the nation recovers from the second wave of Covid-19.

States Active Cases Andhra Pradesh 23,571 Assam 16,205 Karnataka 24,718 Kerala 129,381 Maharashtra 97,513 Manipur 10,395 Odisha 17,466 Tamil Nadu 25,526 West Bengal 12,205 Data taken from MoHFW

Agarwal while addressing the event underlined that the fight against the pandemic is a long-drawn battle and said that there is no scope for complacency in the fight against Covid-19. He said that the virus will strike back as soon as people become complacent. Agarwal also asked members of the media to play a positive role and encourage people to get vaccinated. He said that the media can play a huge role in helping people overcome vaccine hesitancy by busting myths and fake news.

Agarwal said that the nation has been able to record higher recoveries and lower the total number of active cases with a focus on containment and clinical management. He also emphasized that mental health during the pandemic should be addressed and asked mediapersons to address it by engaging with subject experts from state and at national level. He also said that community-led positive initiatives and role models are necessary for vaccinating large numbers of people.