e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Secret proceedings in UK delaying Mallya’s extradition, Centre tells Supreme Court

Secret proceedings in UK delaying Mallya’s extradition, Centre tells Supreme Court

The government told the Apex Court that though the extradition proceedings had been complete after the UK’s highest court had rejected Mallya’s appeal, some fresh proceedings have started.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:59 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Mallya’s counsel Ankur Saigal said he did not have any instructions from his client regarding the ‘secret proceeding’. (Photo: Reuters)
Vijay Mallya’s counsel Ankur Saigal said he did not have any instructions from his client regarding the ‘secret proceeding’. (Photo: Reuters)
         

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition from United Kingdom (UK) to India has been delayed again due to fresh “secret” proceedings which have commenced in the UK, the central government told the Supreme Court on Monday. The next hearing will be on November 2.

The government told the Apex Court that though the extradition proceedings had been complete after the UK’s highest court had rejected Mallya’s appeal, fresh proceedings have started, the exact nature of which is unknown to the Government of India.

“After extradition proceedings were complete, another secret proceeding has commenced but we have not been notified and we are not a party to the proceedings. The extradition which was upheld by the highest court of the UK is not happening (due to the new proceedings),” advocate Rajat Nair who is representing the Centre told a bench headed by justice UU Lalit.

The court then asked Mallya’s counsel, Ankur Saigal, about the nature of the fresh proceedings but Saigal said that he did not have any instructions from his client regarding the same. The bench which also comprises Justice Ashok Bhushan took objection to Saigal’s response.

“As his counsel, you must be completely aware. You cannot say you are not aware,” the court remarked.

The court has ordered Mallya’s lawyer to give concrete response on November 2 about the nature of the fresh proceedings in UK, when those proceedings are likely to conclude and when Mallya will appear before the Supreme Court.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In