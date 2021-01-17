Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal

Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police stations in Bhopal as district administration aims to prevent communal clash over a property dispute, Avinash Lavania, District Collector of Bhopal said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Lavania said, "Two families belonging to different communities were fighting a case over a property dispute for years. The verdict of the court is expected to be pronounced today and it is most likely to favour one community. So, to avoid any form of clash, we have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar areas in Bhopal."

Irshad Wali, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Bhopal told ANI, "Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police stations in Bhopal have been informed about the restrictions. Section 144 will stay into place until further orders."