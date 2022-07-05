Secure immediate release of 12 fishermen & their boats, Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the central government to take up through diplomatic channel the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, and secure their immediate release and also their fishing vessel.

In a letter addressed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, a copy of which was made available to the media here, he sought appropriate action for the immediate release of the Indian fishermen.

“I wish to draw your immediate and personal attention to the instance of arrest of 12 innocent Indian fishermen (seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five from Puducherry) by the Sri Lankan Navy along with a fishing boat,” Stalin said in the letter.

The Tamil Nadu fishermen have recently resumed fishing after the annual ban period of 61 days which ended on June 15.

“This arrest intimidates the fisherfolk of Tamil Nadu and is also likely to create a sense of insecurity and fear in the coastal areas of the state,” the chief minister said.

Hence, he requested the Union minister to take up the matter through appropriate diplomatic channels and secure the immediate release of 12 fishermen and their boats.