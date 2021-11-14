Security beefed up in Mumbai after railway cop gets phone call about possible bomb attack

Security has been beefed up at railway stations and other vital installations across Mumbai after the Railway Police on Saturday received a phone call from a Dubai based caller informing the security agency about a possible bomb attack in Mumbai.

Commissioner of police (Railways) Quaiser Khalid on Saturday night tweeted, “Information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPS. The caller has been contacted. Security has been beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed. We are enquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry.”

He later tweeted an update: “We @grpmumbai have verified the bomb threat information. The caller is staying in Dubai with his mother and is of unsound mind. Last week he had similarly called one officer in Gandhidham Gujarat and had given similar information. We spoke to his relatives. They have confirmed about the habit of the caller in giving such information. We are enquiring further.”

Railway police officials said that the caller is a Kandivli resident, who works in Dubai. On Saturday evening, he contacted railway cops from Dubai and shared information allegedly as an alert citizen. The police are tight-lipped and not sharing specific details about the information received from him. The police have contacted him and taken all the details and are working on the matter.

The Mumbai Police is coordinating with the Railway Police and trying to find out more information on suspicious activities and individuals.

Units of dog squads from BDDS units of Railways and Mumbai police are scanning various vital installations across the city. Nothing suspicious could be found till late Saturday night. The searches continued into the night.

City crime branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials will also carry out a parallel enquiry as the specialised unit looks into all major bomb threat/hoax calls.

The police have requested citizens to contact police control rooms in case they come across any suspicious activities or sensitive information.