Security checks slow down traffic at Delhi-Noida border

Heavy surveillance at the Delhi-Noida border led to slow traffic movement between both cities through Monday morning.

Vehicles took up to half an hour to cross the border from Noida towards Delhi as officials checked every vehicle in an effort to control any untoward incident ahead of the Congress’ protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme and “vendetta politics” in targeting Rahul Gandhis for Monday.

Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on Monday.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and other parts of Delhi.

“Almost every vehicle is being checked by the Delhi police, especially those with only boys, to suspicious vehicles and people out of the city. Barricades have been put up and traffic is slow, especially at the DND flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border towards Mayur Vihar,” said a traffic police spokesperson.

He added that while Noida has also increased surveillance, traffic coming from Delhi to Noida is smooth so far.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.