Home / India News / Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons
india news

Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons

The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Arms and ammunition recovered after a joint operation by security forces in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Security forces busted a hideout of militants and seized an assortment of small arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, police said Sunday.

Police said that the hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces including the army after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba.

“Arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK/Pistol magazines and other incriminating material recovered,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

The army said that a joint operation was launched on Saturday evening based on inputs from police following the attack on Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar.

Chinar Corps said in a tweet that a suspect who was apprehended led operation teams to two locations in forests of Anantnag and led to the recoveries.

On Friday, the police had said that they had arrested the three youths involved in the attack on the son of Krishna Dhaba’s owner in Srinagar in which he was seriously injured. Police also seized the pistol and the bike allegedly used in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP