Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons

Security forces busted a hideout of militants and seized an assortment of small arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, police said Sunday.

Police said that the hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces including the army after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba.

“Arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK/Pistol magazines and other incriminating material recovered,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

The army said that a joint operation was launched on Saturday evening based on inputs from police following the attack on Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar.

Chinar Corps said in a tweet that a suspect who was apprehended led operation teams to two locations in forests of Anantnag and led to the recoveries.

On Friday, the police had said that they had arrested the three youths involved in the attack on the son of Krishna Dhaba’s owner in Srinagar in which he was seriously injured. Police also seized the pistol and the bike allegedly used in the crime.