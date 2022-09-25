Security forces foil infiltration bid, kill 2 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Security forces killed two terrorists on Sunday thwarting an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, an army spokesperson said.

According to officials, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the LoC along Tekri Nar area of Machil sector in Kupwara early on Sunday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRO Defence, Srinagar, Colonel Emron Musavi said that the operation was mounted based on specific inputs.

“Troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of JKP and Army laid on likely routes of infiltration. At around 7.30AM on 25 Sep, in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Macchal. The infiltrating terrorists were engaged by own alert troops “ he said.

“Identification of the killed terrorists was being ascertained,” Kashmir Police said in a a tweet.

“Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols & four hand grenades were recovered. Further details shall follow,” the police said.

On March 24, security forces had killed three infiltrators near the LoC in Kupwara district’s Jumgund area. One Army’s porter, Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, was also killed in the operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 27, 2021, a Pakistani militant was killed and another was captured while three soldiers were injured as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Uri sector.

Also in the same month, the army had killed three infiltrators at Hathlanga village right on the LoC in Uri.

The number of infiltration attempts in Kashmir has reduced for the past few years, particularly after India and Pakistan agreed to observe a strict ceasefire along the LoC from February 24, 2021.

While 216 infiltration attempts were reported in 2019, they dropped down to 99 in 2020. Cases were dropping in the two previous years as well with 328 attempts in 2018 and 419 attempts in 2017, government data shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}