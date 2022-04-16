Security forces foiled terror plot by recovering IED in J&K's Rajouri: Police

The security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise on Rajouri Gurdan road, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday. Sheema Nabi Qasba, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, said that the IED was taken to a safer location and destroyed, reported news agency ANI.

The senior official said that the police recovered the IED after receiving a credible input on “some suspicious movement” in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. Special operations groups of police and teams of the Indian Army launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area in the early morning hours on Saturday, she added.

The security forces found a suspicious object lying alongside the road which turned out to be an IED.

“Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location,” ANI quoted SSP Rajouri as saying.

Further investigation is underway.

The IED recovery was made a day after terrorists killed an independent sarpanch in Kashmir's Baramulla. The incident took place in the Goshbugh area of Pattan where terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured strict punishment for the perpetrators.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

