Security forces kill 30 Maoists in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

At least 30 suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police officials said. The encounter between Moaists and Chhattisgarh Police took place in the jungles of Abujhmad in Naryanpur district of Bastar region.(HT file photo)

As per a statement issued by Bastar police, the encounter started around 1 pm in the forest of Abhujmad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation.

This is the biggest success of security forces after the April 16 encounter in Kanker district in which 29 Maoists were killed by security forces.

Abujhmad straddles between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, is known as ‘unknown hill’ as the 6,000 sq km of thick forest has not been surveyed since the British era. The jungle is the epicenter of Maoist activities and about a dozen senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) are said to be still camping there.



“ The encounter is still going on . Till now 30 Maoists have been killed and figures can increase in the night as the encounter is still in progress ,” said Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Gaurav Rai, adding that Maoists are cardonned off in the jungles of Thulthuli and Gevdi villages which is south Abujmad.

The SP further said that teams are still in the jungle and continuous monitoring of the encounter is going on.

The statement issued by police in the afternoon further revealed that a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot.

“ Details of the exact number of weapons and ammunition is yet to be ascertained . On Saturday , the identification process of the deceased Maoists will be done,” the SP added.

194 Maoists gunned down in Bastar in 2024

Rai said that they had information that the senior cadres of East Bastar Division of CPI ( Maoist) had convened a meeting in the jungles of Thulthuli village this week and a huge gathering was happening in the jungles.

“Acting on the information, a team of district reserve guard ( DRG) of Dantewada district and DRG Narayanpur district were sent to the jungle for an anti-naxal operation on Thursday night,” said an officer.

Sources said that more than 1000 security personnel were engaged in this anti-naxal operation launched by both the districts.

With this encounter, a total of 194 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region in 2024.