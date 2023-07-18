4 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch: Army

Security forces killed four terrorists in a joint operation following a tip-off about their presence at Sindhara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the army said on Tuesday.

The gunbattle scene. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, the army said the four were killed after it launched a joint cordon and search operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of the tip-off. It added four AK 47, two pistols, and other war-like stores were also recovered from the scene. “Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in #Rajouri & #Poonch area. Search Operations are still in Progress.”

People aware of the matter said the operation triggered a gunbattle around 11:30 pm on Monday. “...surveillance drones along with other night vision devices were used to locate the terrorists. At the first light this [Tuesday] morning, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists,” said a person aware of the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The slain terrorists are suspected to be foreigners. They were killed amid a spike in violence in the region this year. Ten soldiers were killed in two ambushes in Poonch and Rajouri districts on April 20 and May 5. On January 1 and 2, terrorists killed seven Hindus in targeted attacks in Rajouri’s Dhangri. The perpetrators of the three attacks remained on the run

People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad, released a 2.50-minute video clip of the April 20 ambush on social media sites on May 8. The video showed a terrorist with a body camera purportedly shooting a soldier multiple times. The outfit also released a video of the May 5 ambush.

On June 2, security forces gunned down a Pakistani terrorist in Dasal Gujran in Rajouri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON