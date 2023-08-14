More arms, ammunition recovered over weekend in Manipur

Security forces recovered at least 16 weapons and eight explosives over the weekend in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Imphal West, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts over the weekend. Thousands of arms have been looted in the state since the violence was triggered on May 3. The violence has claimed over 150 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people.

The violence has claimed over 150 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 500 people in over 40 vehicles and on foot looted arms and ammunition, including assault rifles and mortars, after attacking an Indian Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in Bishnupur this month. Mobs have stormed police stations and armouries and looted around 4,000 weapons and 500,000 rounds of ammunition since the violence began. Authorities had recovered only around 1,000 of the arms until the end of last month.

“During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state is normal with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors,” the state’s police control room said in a statement on Sunday. It added 124 checkpoints were put up and police have detained 1217 people.

The statement said the movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies was being ensured. “Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curfew was relaxed from 5am to 6pm in Imphal West and Imphal East districts. There was no curfew in six other hill districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON