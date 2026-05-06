Imphal, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said the security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating under demanding conditions and maintaining law and order in the state.

Security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating in Manipur: Guv Bhalla

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Speaking at the investiture ceremony for the Governor's Unit Citation 2026, Bhalla paid tributes to the dedication, courage and exemplary service of the armed forces for working tirelessly to uphold peace and stability.

He presented the Governor's Citations to outstanding units of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, BRTF and the Manipur district police in recognition of their service.

Referring to the challenges faced by the state in recent years, the governor said, "The security forces stood firm as pillars of strength, operating under demanding conditions while maintaining law and order and restoring a sense of security among the people."

Bhalla also acknowledged the support and sacrifices of the families of personnel, saying their strength and encouragement remain integral to service.

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that the Governor's Unit Citation recognises collective excellence, teamwork, discipline and an unwavering commitment to duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that the Governor's Unit Citation recognises collective excellence, teamwork, discipline and an unwavering commitment to duty. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhalla also emphasised that true strength lies in the judicious and restrained use of force, noting that the conduct of the forces has strengthened public confidence and aided the return of normalcy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhalla also emphasised that true strength lies in the judicious and restrained use of force, noting that the conduct of the forces has strengthened public confidence and aided the return of normalcy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted the need for continued synergy between the security forces and civil administration, while congratulating the awardees for setting benchmarks of excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted the need for continued synergy between the security forces and civil administration, while congratulating the awardees for setting benchmarks of excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also commended the contribution of both the central and state forces in providing humanitarian services and saving the lives of people from different communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also commended the contribution of both the central and state forces in providing humanitarian services and saving the lives of people from different communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging the crucial role played by the security forces in maintaining law and order, the CM stressed the need for public support and cooperation in the government's efforts to strengthen the bonding among different communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging the crucial role played by the security forces in maintaining law and order, the CM stressed the need for public support and cooperation in the government's efforts to strengthen the bonding among different communities. {{/usCountry}}

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Recipients of the Governor's Unit Citation 2026 included 19 Garhwal Rifles, 17 Assam Rifles, 38 Assam Rifles, 40 Assam Rifles, 2 Mahar Regiment, 25 BRTF, Kakching District Police, Senapati District Police, Churachandpur District Police, 10 BSF and 143 CRPF.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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