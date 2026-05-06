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Security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating in Manipur: Guv Bhalla

Security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating in Manipur: Guv Bhalla

Updated on: May 06, 2026 03:59 pm IST
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Imphal, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said the security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating under demanding conditions and maintaining law and order in the state.

Security forces stood firm as pillars of strength while operating in Manipur: Guv Bhalla

Speaking at the investiture ceremony for the Governor's Unit Citation 2026, Bhalla paid tributes to the dedication, courage and exemplary service of the armed forces for working tirelessly to uphold peace and stability.

He presented the Governor's Citations to outstanding units of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, BRTF and the Manipur district police in recognition of their service.

Referring to the challenges faced by the state in recent years, the governor said, "The security forces stood firm as pillars of strength, operating under demanding conditions while maintaining law and order and restoring a sense of security among the people."

Bhalla also acknowledged the support and sacrifices of the families of personnel, saying their strength and encouragement remain integral to service.

Recipients of the Governor's Unit Citation 2026 included 19 Garhwal Rifles, 17 Assam Rifles, 38 Assam Rifles, 40 Assam Rifles, 2 Mahar Regiment, 25 BRTF, Kakching District Police, Senapati District Police, Churachandpur District Police, 10 BSF and 143 CRPF.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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