Security guard kills wife after domestic dispute in Noida extension, dies by suicide

A domestic dispute in Noida extension turned fatal on Sunday evening after a security guard allegedly killed his wife and then took his own life, police said on Monday. Security guard kills wife after a domestic dispute(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place at a rented house in Saraswati Kunj, under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Kotwali police station.

The deceased were identified as Anil (35), a native of Etah district, and his wife Anita (32).

The couple had moved into the accommodation around a month ago, police said.

Anil worked as a security guard while Anita was employed as a domestic help, PTI reported.

An argument broke out between the two on Sunday evening, during which Anil allegedly assaulted his wife and stabbed her to death with a sharp object before hanging himself in the same room.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing loud arguments from inside the house. The couple had been married for 13 years and had no children.

"The forensic field unit was called to the spot. After inspecting the scene, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," an official with the Bisrakh Kotwali police station said. Further investigation is underway, police added.

In another case, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 145 on December 28 , police said, adding that her hands and legs were bound and her face appeared to have been burnt with acid, possibly to conceal her identity.

However, investigators said the woman did not have any visible fatal injuries, and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police have not confirmed whether the case is one of murder.

The body was found on Saturday evening after ragpickers noticed a black storage bag lying at the dumping yard and alerted the police around 6.30 pm, said Santosh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

Based on a preliminary investigation, the woman is believed to be in her early 20s. She was found wearing black pants but no clothing on her upper body. Officials said there were no signs of sexual assault.

Her hands and legs were tied together with a white cloth, and her face was badly burnt, a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity, adding that acid appeared to have been used.

The exact cause of death and the nature of the injuries will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.