Security men are getting killed due to govt’s negligent attitude: Manik Sarkar

After a Border Security Force ( BSF) head constable was killed in an ambush in North district of Tripura on Friday, leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar alleged that security men are getting killed due to the negligent attitude of the state government in combating insurgency.

BSF head constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey, 53, was killed in an ambush at Shimnapur near the Khantalang Border Out Post ( BoP) on Friday while he was patrolling. BSF officials suspected the banned insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) behind the incident.

“Security men are getting killed one after another following negligent attitude of the state government in combating insurgency. The state government cannot ignore the responsibility of this loss of life. The state government should stand with the martyred BSF jawan in all ways,” Sarkar said.

He also urged the government to strengthen the border security in the state, bring the TSR jawans back from other states and take role in preventing any kind of attempts of using the militants to serve political interests. He added that a few political personalities reportedly maintain links with the banned insurgents for political gains and sought stern action against them.

Reacting to Sarkar’s claim, royal scion and head of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) ruling party TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya said, “ If he knows any anti-nationals, he should name them and let them to come in public. Manik Sarkar’s problem is that he will target communities as a community of militants. The CPM is losing their base in indigenous areas due to his ( Manik Sarkar) policy”.

However, he also condemned killing of the BSF head constable and demanded stern action against the insurgents and anyone who is working with them.