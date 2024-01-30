 3 security personnel killed, 14 injured in shootout with Maoists in Chhattisgarh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 3 security personnel killed, 14 injured in encounter with Maoists on Sukma-Bijapur border

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 06:34 PM IST

The encounter took place along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.

Three security personnel were killed and 14 others were injured in an encounter with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.

The encounter took place along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.(File)
The police said that the exact number of injured is yet to be ascertained and that rescue operations are going on.

In a statement, the Bastar Police said that the incident took place near Tekalgudem village during a search operation by a joint team of security personnel.

“On Monday, a new camp of security personnel was set up in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold. After setting up the camp, the personnel belonging to the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- a jungle warfare unit of CRPF) were searching nearby Jonaguda-Aliguda villages when Maoists opened fire,” said the Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P, said.

The injured jawans were being evacuated out of the forest, he added. “We are waiting for more details of the encounter,” the IG said.

