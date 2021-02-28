Home / India News / Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call
Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call

Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday that a call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at Chennai and Kochi airports on March 1, besides the Dr MGR Central Railway station in Chennai.
PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have stepped up security at the CIAL following the information regarding the bomb threat, a police officer said.

Security has been tightened at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here in wake of a threat call, police said on Sunday.

Security was also beefed up at the Chennai airport.

