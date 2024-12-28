Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security strengthened in Kolkata after arrests of Bangladeshi infiltrators

PTI |
Dec 28, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Security strengthened in Kolkata after arrests of Bangladeshi infiltrators

Kolkata, Security was strengthened in Kolkata ahead of New Year's Day following the arrest of two Bangladeshi infiltrators from the heart of the city, Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said.

Security strengthened in Kolkata after arrests of Bangladeshi infiltrators
Security strengthened in Kolkata after arrests of Bangladeshi infiltrators

Addressing a press conference, Verma said the police were surveilling the hotels and guest houses and had also asked their management to verify the backgrounds of their employees.

"Because of the timely intervention of Kolkata Police, the recent arrests have been made possible. Our men are on the prowl," he said, replying to a question.

To prevent any untoward incident on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, 4,500 police personnel would be deployed in Kolkata, he added.

Verma said that watch towers have been set up to monitor crowds, and traffic police would be vigilant to stop drunken driving and rash driving.

On concerns that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants managing to secure Indian passports with fake documents, he said, "We are abiding by guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs , and detailed discussions have been held with officers of different police stations."

Officers are visiting homes to verify the documents of passport applicants and the Kolkata Police are coordinating with the passport office to ensure there are no lapses, he added.

On Thursday, a Bangladeshi infiltrator was arrested from Collins Lane. He had been living in a rented house in the Khidderpore area of the city since 2023.

He had procured a fake Aadhaar card with a North 24 Parganas address and a PAN card during his stay here, police said.

Another Bangladeshi was arrested from Marquis Street near Park Street for living in Kolkata for years with fake documents. He was working at a lodge, police said.

Earlier, two members of a Bnagladesh-based terror group were arrested from Murshidabad district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On