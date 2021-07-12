See you in Goa: Kejriwal promises change, honest politics as election nears

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would be in Goa in a day where there is no shortage of funds but honest intent and politics. Slamming the practice of buying and selling of legislators, Kejriwal said Goa sought change and development.

A day after making a slew of promises in the hill state of Uttarakhand, Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday and promised to bring an end to "dirty politics" in the country's tiniest state of Goa. “Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow,” he wrote.

The coastal state is scheduled for its next assembly election in 2022. In the 2017 election, the AAP had fared poorly having drawn a blank with many of its candidates forfeiting their deposits. The party that has been trying to spread its base across the country had bagged 6.27 per cent votes. It was also said to have harmed the Congress that had won the highest number of seats but failed to come to power after the late Manohar Parrikar managed to stitch ties with smaller parties and became the chief minister. However, the present Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state has been facing a lot of flak over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, especially during the second wave.

As part of AAP’s renewed bid to create a national presence, beyond Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal and his team has been on a campaign spree in poll-bound states over the past few months. On Sunday, the Delhi CM promised free electricity to people of Uttarakhand if voted to power in the next assembly election to be held in 2022.

Last month, he visited Gujarat and declared that AAP would contest in all 182 Assembly seats in the state in the election to be held next year.

