Home / Cities / Dehradun News / ‘Not a poll jumla’: Arvind Kejriwal gives 4 guarantees in poll-bound Uttarakhand
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)
dehradun news

‘Not a poll jumla’: Arvind Kejriwal gives 4 guarantees in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, on Sunday announced four guarantees, including free electricity to the people of the poll-bound. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today, I’m giving four guarantees with regard to electricity.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:46 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, on Sunday announced four guarantees, including free electricity to the people of the poll-bound.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today, I’m giving four guarantees with regard to electricity. This is not an election jumla. The first guarantee is that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to every family of Uttarakhand if the party comes into power.”

Kejriwal said the second guarantee is that allold electricity bills will be forgiven.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.