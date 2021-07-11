‘Not a poll jumla’: Arvind Kejriwal gives 4 guarantees in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, on Sunday announced four guarantees, including free electricity to the people of the poll-bound.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today, I’m giving four guarantees with regard to electricity. This is not an election jumla. The first guarantee is that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to every family of Uttarakhand if the party comes into power.”

Kejriwal said the second guarantee is that allold electricity bills will be forgiven.



