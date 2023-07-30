'Seeing Priyanka Chaturvedi's beauty, Aaditya Thackeray made her MP': MLA's comment slammed

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday reacted sharply to an MLA Sanjay Shirsat's statement that Aaditya Thackeray sent Priyanka Chaturvedi to the Rajya Sabha after seeing her beauty. The Shinde camp MLA, however, attributed the statement to Maharashtra politician Chadrakant Khaire and said Khaire once told him this about Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray. Sanjay Shirsat's statement came as Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the Shinde group MLAs as 'traitors'. Shirsat said Priyanka Chaturvedi had no right to call anyone 'traitor' as she herself joined Shiv Sena leaving the Congress.

Both Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray strongly reacted to Sanjay Shirsat's statement on Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'beauty'.

"I don't need a traitor who sold his soul to tell me what I look like and why I am where I am," Priyanka Chaturvedi said adding that it is no wonder that the BJP has kept the Shinde group MLA with them. "Sanjay Shirsat is a perfect example of the widespread sickness in his views on politics and women, he definitely displays his own vulgar character through his comments," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Aaditya Thackeray too commented on the remark and said there is no need to give people like Sanjay Shirsat.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined Shiv Sena in 2019 leaving the Congress where she was a national spokesperson. She was unhappy with the reinstatement of some party workers in Congress who had misbehaved with him. In her resignation letter, she wrote that she felt she reached the end of the road and her services were not valued at the party any more.

