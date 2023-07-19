‘4 mobile phones, 5 Pakistani passports’: UP Police on how Seema Haider sneaked into India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said it had recovered two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, an unused passport containing incomplete name and address and an identity card from Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who along with her four children illegally crossed over to India via Nepal to be with her partner Sachin Meena.In a statement shared by news agency ANI, the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) office detailed the inputs gathered by the Anti-Terrorist Squad after investigations. Haider and her partner Sachin Meena were questioned for two consecutive days by the UP ATS, with the Intelligence Bureau officials also present in the grilling. According to UP ATS, Seema's husband had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2019 for work. He used to send his wife 70-80,000 Pakistani rupees a month to manage household expenses. Through various means, Seema had managed to save some money and through financial help from her father-in-law and husband along with relatives, she managed to buy a house worth 12 lakh Pakistani rupees. However, she sold her house after three months of purchase so that she could come to India to be with her lover.ALSO READ: Seema Haider a Pakistani agent? Senior UP police official respondsOn March 10, Seema flew from Karachi Airport to Sharjah Airport and then to Kathmandu on a tourist visa. Meanwhile, Sachin Meena reached Gorakhpur on March 8 and then to Kathmandu two days later. He checked in at a hotel there and booked a room. He received Seema from airport and the duo spent seven days there.Two months later, Seema got a tourist visa and reached Dubai with her four children Farhan alias Raj (7 ½ years), Farwah alias Priyanka (6 ½ years), Fariha alias Pari (5 years) and Munni (3 years). A day later, she flew to Kathmandu and reached Pokhra in the Himalayan country on May 11. She spent the night with her kids at a hotel.The UP ATS said Seema boarded a bus from Pokhra to Khunwa border in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and entered India. She travelled to Lucknow, Agra and reached Gautambuddha Nagar on May 13 where Sachin had rented a room in Rabupura. The police has said it is taking action against Seema Haider for illegally entering the Indian borders.

Sachin Meena (left) and Seema Haider. (AFP file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail