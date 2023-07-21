Seema Haider writes to President Murmu amid demands for her deportation to Pakistan

Pakistani national Seema Haider is said to have filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu, seeking an Indian citizenship. This comes amid new revelations which have deepened the mystery around the 30-year-old woman from Sindh who crossed over to India illegally in May to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. In her petition, Haider has requested permission to stay in India. She claims to have been deeply influenced by Indian culture and traditions, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. She has pleaded for mercy at a time when there are hectic efforts to deport her to Pakistan. Haider had met her partner Sachin Meena in the private chatroom of online game PubG in 2020. Their friendship over PubG and then over WhatsApp conversations blossomed into love to the extent that Haider travelled to Nepal in March this year to spend a week with Meena in a hotel room in Kathmandu. Two months later, she travelled from Karachi to Dubai and then to Nepal before sneaking into India illegally. Seema Haider along with her four children travelled to Greater Noida via Lucknow and Agra and had been staying with her lover since then. ALSO READ: ‘4 mobile phones, 5 Pakistani passports’: UP Police on how Seema Haider sneaked into IndiaOn July 4, she along with Meena and his father were arrested by the Gautambuddha Nagar Police. Three-four days later, the trio secured bail from a local court.ALSO READ: Investigation underway, says India after Pak seeks consular access to Seema HaiderShe along with her partner were questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad for two days over her kin and claims of her brother and uncle serving in the Pakistan Army. A news report claimed she was able to perfectly read an English text handed to her by the sleuths. Sources told the website that UP ATS officials also questioned Haider over her proficiency in Hindi, as she would be heard using difficult Hindi words while giving TV interviews. As per report, Haider told the ATS officials she learned Hindi while playing with Indians on PubG. However, when confronted over the fact that her boyfriend, who hails from Western Uttar Pradesh, did not use such difficult phrases, Haider remained silent.Sources told the website that the UP ATS has recommended sending back Seema to Pakistan. However, the Pakistani woman has claimed she would be murdered if she returned to her country.

Seema Haider has been staying in Greater Noida with her partner Sachin Meena since May.

