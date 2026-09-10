'Seems like an ex-girlfriend': Raghav Chadha counters AAP's Delhi voter roll allegations with 'heartbroken lover' jibe

BJP MP Raghav Chadha and his former party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have been at odds ever since he moved to the saffron party. In the latest exchange of verbal attacks, Chadha hit back at AAP over questions surrounding Delhi’s voter rolls, saying that his former party “seems like an ex-girlfriend.”

Raghav Chadha on Thursday took a "heartbroken lover" swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (File Photo/PTI)

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Speaking to the media regarding the AAP's question about how Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll, the BJP MP said, "The AAP has reached a state where I appear in their dreams as a ghost... To me, the AAP seems like an ex-girlfriend whose boyfriend dumped her and moved on with his life, yet she remains madly in love with me."

"I worry that, like a heartbroken lover, she might one day slit her wrists for me. I am deeply concerned about them," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Raghav Chadha living in Delhi, not Punjab: AAP hits back at ‘shifted’ name claim over draft voter rolls AAP questions Chadha's addition to Delhi voter roll {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Raghav Chadha living in Delhi, not Punjab: AAP hits back at ‘shifted’ name claim over draft voter rolls AAP questions Chadha's addition to Delhi voter roll {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll, despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing 746 voters.

Bhardwaj said, "This is not merely an allegation; it is a fact. The draft electoral roll from the first phase of the SIR on August 31 shows that at the booth in Rajinder Nagar where Raghav Chadha used to reside, there were only 746 voters."

"Now, I observe that his vote has suddenly reappeared at a booth in Rajinder Nagar, and his serial number is 747. We want to know from both the Election Commission and Raghav Chadha how this happened. If there is a specific procedure involved, please let us know," he added.

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Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi's clarification

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Chadha’s name was added to the electoral roll of Assembly Constituency-39 (Rajinder Nagar) after following the prescribed procedure, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said in a statement on Thursday.

"During a Press conference held by AAP on 08.09.2026, an issue has been raised by the party alleging inclusion of name of Shri Raghav Chadha, MP (Rajya Sabha) in the electoral rolls of Delhi in AC-39 (Rajinder Nagar) without following due procedure," the press note stated.

(with inputs from ANI)