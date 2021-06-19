Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Seers plan to move HC seeking probe into Ram temple construction cost
india news

Seers plan to move HC seeking probe into Ram temple construction cost

The development comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, is facing widespread allegations of corruption
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:53 AM IST
The Ramalaya trust has also sought appointment of a custodian of the temple, till the Trust is absolved of all charges.(REUTERS file photo)

A section of seers, led by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, plans to approach the Allahabad high court seeking a probe into the overall costs incurred during the construction of the Ram temple and the protection of historic temples and idols, which they allege are being removed from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

“Historic temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus are being demolished. They should have been restored and renovated. Historical idols of these temples are missing,” said Avimukteshwaranand, who is also a disciple of Ramalaya Trust head Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The development comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, is facing widespread allegations of corruption in connection with the Ayodhya land deal and claims that the Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, bought the piece of land at an inflated price. The Trust has denied all allegations of irregularities.

The Ramalaya trust has also sought appointment of a custodian of the temple, till the Trust is absolved of all charges.

Rubbishing the allegations, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson for president of the Trust, said: “Those who are threatening us have never contributed to the Ram temple movement. We have fought the legal battle for decades. We are not afraid of court cases...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
construction of ram mandir ayodhya temple trust
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP