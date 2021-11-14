Sena leader posts a picture on Children's Day. It leads to jibe at Kangana

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a throwback picture on Sunday, on the occasion of Children's Day. It was a black and white picture of her childhood, which is only a '4-decade-old' throwback, Chaturvedi wrote. Is it a photo from the period before Independence, a user asked the Sena leader on Twitter. Priyanka Chaturvedi agreed and added, "as per Padma Shri awardee" in a reference to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the raging controversy over her recent comment that India won actual freedom after 2014. She also added a smiley to her comment.

The childhood photo that Priyanka Chaturvedi posted was obviously from before 2014 and that many qualify it as a 'pre-Independence' photo according to Kangana, the Shiv Sena leader, who is quite active on Twitter, implied.

Several complaints have been filed against the Bollywood actor for her comment which she has been strongly defending since the outrage began. Politicians irrespective of parties have criticised Kangana's comment while the Congress has demanded a recall of her Padma Shri. Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take back Kangana's award.

Kangana has offered to return her Padma Shri if anyone can prove that she disrespected freedom fighters answer her question that which war was fought in 1947 leading to the country's Independence, the actor said.

"Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom... along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also... please help me with this." Kangana wrote.

