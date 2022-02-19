Sena leader Sanjay Raut's dare to minister, BJP leader: 'Don't give threats...'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
“Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope," Sanjay Raut said. 
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP leaders. (File) (HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched sharp attacks on Union Minister Narayan Rane and  former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya with the two leaders locked in a war of words with the ruling party in Maharashtra. 

“Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope. You might be the Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. Don't forget this. We are your 'baap', you very well know what that means,” the 60-year-old Sena leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

Tensions between Rane and the Sena government have peaked in the last few days. 

On Friday, Rane had said that he had learnt that a notice by the Enforcement Directorate “is ready against four in Matoshree,” the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

 “I have learnt that Enforcement Directorate department's notice is ready for four persons in Matoshree.” 

The comments came as Mumbai’s civic body, the BMC, issued a notice over a bungalow owned by Mr Rane, news agency PTI reported. 

The BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, who has raised questions over assets owned  by Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi ,  was also targeted by Raut on Saturday over his “threats”. 

“You (Kirit Somaiya) give documents of scam to the central agencies, I'll give yours. Don't threaten, we won't be scared. Work on his 260 crore worth project is underway in Palghar. It's in his son's name, his wife is the director. It has to be probed how he got the money,” the Sena leader said. 

“We will end the criminal syndicate prevalent in Maharashtra. We will do one exposé every day and give information on it. We won't shy away from exposing the system of extortion that has begun in Mumbai,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

