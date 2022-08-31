Tribal help torture: Sena MP demands apology from women ministers who were…

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday demanded apology from rank and file of BJP and the women cabinet ministers after allegations against a now-suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra of she torturing her 29-year-old tribal help surfaced. The allegations sparked outrage after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media. In the video, the woman was seen recounting how she was starved for days, humiliated, assaulted and scalded while in captivity. (Also Read | Help tortured, starved: Jharkhand BJP leader suspended)

“Tribal daughter, Sunita needs an apology not just from that inhuman BJP leader but also the rank&file of BJP. More so, those women cabinet ministers who were screaming in the parliament demanding apology for an incorrect word for President of India. Shameful silence from them now," Chaturvedi tweeted.

The woman was held captive at Patra's residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for eight years, said Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal. Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police rescued Sunita from Patra's residence last week and got her statement recorded on Tuesday before the magistrate.

Seema Patra, in her mid-sixties, lives with her husband, who is a retired IAS officer.

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais asked DGP Neeraj Sinha why no action has been taken against Patra.

A statement from Raj Bhavan said, "Governor Shri Ramesh Bais has taken cognisance of the news of harassment of a domestic help Sunita in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 at Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired IAS officer."

"Expressing his displeasure, the Governor has asked the Director General of Police of the state as to why no action has been taken by the police against the guilty persons so far. The Governor has also expressed serious concern over the laxity of the police," it added.

Police said Patra has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and was to be arrested soon.

“A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act soon after she was rescued... Though she was rescued from the house of accused last week, she was very fragile and traumatised. Investigation is on and the related formalities are being done. The accused would be arrested soon,” the officer said.

