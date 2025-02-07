Sena (UBT) seeks ‘US style’ deportations of ‘illegal’ Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday urged the Centre to draw “inspiration” from US President Donald Trump's administration and deport “illegal” Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants from the country in a similar manner. Shiv Sena leader highlighted the alleged attacks on Hindu minorities and temples in the neighbouring country and sought harsh deportations as a form of retribution.(HT File)

In a demonstration led by the party's J-K unit chief, Manish Sahni, in Jammu, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked the Centre to start similar processes, with a particular emphasis on deporting illegal immigrants in the union territory.

The party also demanded the Centre to deport exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Protestors carried placards bearing slogans like “Send Back Sheikh Hasina, Seema Haider” and “Deport illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis”.

“The government of India should take a cue from the Donald Trump administration and promptly deport all illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas immigrants, including Pakistani woman Seema Haider and former Bangladeshi president Sheikh Hasina,” PTI quoted Sahni as saying.

“While India shelters Sheikh Hasina, the Hindu community bears the brunt. Meanwhile, Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children two years ago, is expecting her fifth child today. In contrast, America is deporting Indians in chains,” he added.

The Sena (UBT) leader highlighted the attacks on Hindu minorities and temples in the neighbouring country and sought harsh deportations as a form of retribution.

“The idol of Saraswati Devi in the temple was desecrated. Attacks on Hindus have persisted unabated since the change in leadership. We must expel all Bangladeshis from the country,” Sahni asserted.

Alleging that the number of “illegal” Rohingya immigrants in “sensitive areas” of J&K has “exceeded official figures”, Sahni urged the Centre and state governments to “swiftly identify and deport” illegal immigrants.

‘US style’ deportation

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. It marked the first batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration. Deportees alleged their hands and legs were shackled throughout the journey, with the restraints removed only after landing.

The manner of deportations created a huge furore in India, with the opposition parties accusing the Centre of failure to ensure that those Indian citizens are brought back to the country in a dignified manner.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the use of restraints has been part of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities' standard operating procedures since 2012.

“We are, of course, engaging with the US government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)