Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Send questions on email’: Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi Police
india news

‘Send questions on email’: Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi Police

Naveen Kumar Jindal sent an email to Bhiwandi Police on Wednesday, claiming that he was unwell and could not travel to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district to respond to their questions
Former BJP Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled by the party for his social media post against Prophet Mohammed. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:45 PM IST
ByNB Gupta

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police in connection with a case over his controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammed, on Wednesday told them to send a questionnaire over email.

Bhiwandi city police station inspector GJ Valvi said the police received an email from Naveen Kumar Jindal on Wednesday in which he claimed that he was unwell and medically unfit to travel. “He has said that we should send him the questions we have and he will respond to them via email through his lawyer,” Valvi said.

Naveen Jindal was told to appear before the police on Wednesday.

The Bhiwandi Police registered a case against Naveen Kunar on June 4 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The police officer said the sacked BJP leader was summoned in this case and told to appear this week

RELATED STORIES

Naveen Kumar’s message to the police comes days after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was also summoned by the police for her objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammed, did not show up and sought four weeks to face questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP