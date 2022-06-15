‘Send questions on email’: Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi Police

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police in connection with a case over his controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammed, on Wednesday told them to send a questionnaire over email.

Bhiwandi city police station inspector GJ Valvi said the police received an email from Naveen Kumar Jindal on Wednesday in which he claimed that he was unwell and medically unfit to travel. “He has said that we should send him the questions we have and he will respond to them via email through his lawyer,” Valvi said.

Naveen Jindal was told to appear before the police on Wednesday.

The Bhiwandi Police registered a case against Naveen Kunar on June 4 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The police officer said the sacked BJP leader was summoned in this case and told to appear this week

Naveen Kumar’s message to the police comes days after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was also summoned by the police for her objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammed, did not show up and sought four weeks to face questioning.