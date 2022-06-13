Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, who sparked a worldwide controversy after allegedly making derogatory remarks against The Prophet, has sought for additional time from the Bhiwandi police in connection with a case related to her remarks hurting religious feelings and promoting enmity.

The Bhoiwada police had issued summons to Sharma early this month for her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a debate on national TV and asked her to be present at the police station on Monday at 11.30 am, the police said. The summons has been sent via post.

DCP Yogesh Chavan, Zone 2 (Bhiwandi), Thane Commissonerate, said, “A mail from Nupur Sharma was sent to Bhiwandi police late on Sunday night regarding her appearance at the police station for recording her statement over the derogatory remarks against The Prophet. In this mail, she stated that she will be appearing at the Bhoiwada police station in four weeks. She sought time to appear at the police station”.

Chavan added that the department has not yet replied to the request and a decision to give her the requested time would be taken after discussion with senior officials.

The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi had registered a case in the matter on May 30.

Student remanded to police custody

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old mass media student from Bhiwandi who allegedly supported Sharma’s views on social media was produced in Bhiwandi court and was remanded to five-day police custody, till June 18, for further investigation.

The matter was heard before AH Sayed, joint civil judge in Bhiwandi magistrate court. NV Iyer, lawyer of the accused, Saad Asfaque Ansari, told the court that the accused is merely a 19-year-old student who was expressing his view on social media. He himself is a Muslim and had no malicious intentions. He was merely appealing to the people to be vigilant about the hate mongers who disturb peace in the society.

Ansari was arrested on Sunday evening after a crowd reached his residence, protested against the social media post and demanded his arrest.