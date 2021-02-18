Home / India News / Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark
Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark

Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)

Few days after Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb made a controversial statement that BJP has plans to expand its base in Nepal and Sri Lanka, BJP and RSS top leaders met him on Thursday.

Sources from the BJP said that the senior leaders met to discuss the party's organisational matter. They, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of their visit was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.

"I met BJP's regional general secretary Ajay Jamwal, Ullas ji from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha and Prant Pracharak Nikhil ji," Deb tweeted.

During a party event in Agartala, Deb had said Union home minister Amit Shah, during his tenure as party president, had shared plans of expanding party's base and winning Nepal and Sri Lanka. Deb said that Shah's comments came during a meeting in Tripura with the party leaders.

Clarifying Deb's comment, state's law minister Ratan Lal Nath said that what Deb meant was that the BJP's thoughts would be accepted by the other countries and didn't mean expanding party base there.

