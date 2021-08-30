Senior Cong leader AV Gopinathan quits party amid infighting in Kerala

Amid infighting over the selection of 14 new district Congress Committee chiefs in Kerala, senior leader AV Gopinathan quit the party on Monday even as senior leaders continued to air their opinion in public. Gopinathan, a former MLA and district Congress committee president of Palakkad, said he lost faith in the party leadership so there is no point in remaining with it.

“I have been with the party for almost 50 years. I have lost all hope now. So there is no point in remaining in it,” he said in Palakkad while announcing his resignation. He said he had no plan to join any other party though CPI (M) leader AK Balan said it was up to Gopinathan to take a final call.

As per news agency PTI, Gopinathan’s supporters had pressed for his appointment to the post of DCC chief but the leadership selected A Thankappan.

Earlier, Gopinathan was upset on being denied an assembly seat in March elections but he was placated with the promise of a party post.

This comes a day after senior leaders K Sivadasan Nair and former PCC general secretary AP Anil Kumar were suspended as part of disciplinary action for criticising the party openly. Today, they were served show-cause notices as well.

Party’s central leadership is also upset with former CM Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala’s outbursts over the new list and has asked the state leadership not to dilute the list it or relent. Many senior leaders have criticised PCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan over the list but both claimed that enough discussions were held within the party.

Meanwhile, some of Chandy’s erstwhile supporters, such as Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan and PT Thomas, have asked party members to bury their differences and go by the list approved by the party high command. Some leaders opposing the list also blamed AICC general secretary KC Venugopal for the chaos but he is yet to comment on the issue.