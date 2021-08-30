Home / India News / IMD issues yellow alerts for these districts in Kerala
According to the IMD, green alert means 'light rain', yellow alert stands for 'moderate rain' and orange alert is for 'heavy to very heavy rain'.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo)
IMD issues yellow alerts for these districts in Kerala

  • In its daily monsoon report, the Met department has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 29, and Telangana on August 29 and 30.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:14 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala on Monday and said the state will see a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till September 2. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala for Monday. According to the IMD, green alert means 'light rain', yellow alert stands for 'moderate rain' and orange alert is for 'heavy to very heavy rain'.

In its daily monsoon report, the Met department has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 29, and Telangana on August 29 and 30.

The Met department has also warned the fishermen in the area against venturing into the sea till Monday on account of strong winds over the Arabian Sea. “Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over the South-west and West central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas," the IMD said on its website.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, with rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Heavy rains lashed Kerala on Sunday with some areas receiving around 10cm of rainfall. Heavy rainfall was reported at Vaikom in Kottayam district on Sunday, where 10cm rain was recorded, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district with 8cm each. The IMD issued an orange alert for Sunday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

kerala heavy rainfall imd + 1 more
