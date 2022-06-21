Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj appointed India's Permanent Representative to UN

Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.
Ruchira Kamboj (ANI)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 06:25 PM IST
PTI |

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

