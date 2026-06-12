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Sensex closes at 75,527.95, Nifty at 23,622.90 point as hopes of Iran-US deal lift market sentiment

The rally came after US President Donald Trump claimed a diplomatic breakthrough in talks aimed at ending the Iran war.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 03:44 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Indian equity benchmarks staged a powerful rebound on Friday, with the Sensex closing at 75,527.95 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 23,600 mark, as easing concerns over the Iran conflict and a sharp fall in crude oil prices triggered a broad-based rally across global markets.

The BSE Sensex is currently trading at 75,490.89, up 1,658.34 points or 2.25 per cent(REUTERS File)

Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points to settle at 75,527.95, while Nifty soared 461.30 points to 23,622.90.

The rally came after US President Donald Trump claimed a diplomatic breakthrough in talks aimed at ending the Iran war, prompting investors to unwind geopolitical risk premiums. Global equities surged and oil prices fell sharply amid expectations that disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could ease. Track updates on Iran-US conflict

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped more than 4 per cent to around $86 a barrel, while US crude also declined over 4 per cent. Lower oil prices are generally seen as positive for India, which imports the bulk of its crude requirements.

 
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Home / India News / Sensex closes at 75,527.95, Nifty at 23,622.90 point as hopes of Iran-US deal lift market sentiment
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