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'Will blow up House with 15 RDX bombs': Threat mail to Delhi assembly with mention of Tamil Nadu polls

Two bomb threat emails were sent, one to the official ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat and another to Speaker Vijender Gupta's ID. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 02:07 pm IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Days after a security breach raised concerns at the Delhi assembly, two bomb threats were received by the House on Monday, threatening to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs”. The threat also mentions the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The threat comes just days after a car drove through the gates of the Delhi assembly in a major security breach. (Hindustan Times)

The threat emails, sent to the official ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat and to Speaker Vijender Gupta's ID, said that the Delhi Assembly would be "blown up because S V Shekhar was sent to South India and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a "BJP Brahmin agent".

The emails, written entirely in Hindi, received on both the IDs, carried the same content. The threat email, accessed by HT, carried a subject line, reading: “Within 3 hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

Delhi assembly receives bomb threat emails on its official email ID and on Speaker Vijender Gupta's email ID. (HT Photo)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

delhi news bomb threat vidhan sabha delhi police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 'Will blow up House with 15 RDX bombs': Threat mail to Delhi assembly with mention of Tamil Nadu polls
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