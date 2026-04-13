Days after a security breach raised concerns at the Delhi assembly, two bomb threats were received by the House on Monday, threatening to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs”. The threat also mentions the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The threat comes just days after a car drove through the gates of the Delhi assembly in a major security breach. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The threat emails, sent to the official ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat and to Speaker Vijender Gupta's ID, said that the Delhi Assembly would be "blown up because S V Shekhar was sent to South India and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a "BJP Brahmin agent".

The emails, written entirely in Hindi, received on both the IDs, carried the same content. The threat email, accessed by HT, carried a subject line, reading: “Within 3 hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

Delhi assembly receives bomb threat emails on its official email ID and on Speaker Vijender Gupta's email ID. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The email also mentions the politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state's assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email also mentions the politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state's assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The threat reads: "Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The threat reads: "Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further states that S V Shekhar, "a Brahmin," has joined the DMK. "This is why we are going to blow up your Vidhan Sabha because you have sent him to South India and the DMK as a BJP Brahmin agent." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further states that S V Shekhar, "a Brahmin," has joined the DMK. "This is why we are going to blow up your Vidhan Sabha because you have sent him to South India and the DMK as a BJP Brahmin agent." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with the vote counting process scheduled for May 4. Some of the key players in the state for the 2026 assembly election are the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and the new player – Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with the vote counting process scheduled for May 4. Some of the key players in the state for the 2026 assembly election are the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and the new player – Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON