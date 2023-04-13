Separatist Amritpal Singh, still at large, likely hiding in Rajasthan: Report

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is still out of the police dragnet, could possibly be hiding in Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported citing Punjab police. He was last seen on a Delhi street when a CCTV footage showed him in a different look, with his hair hanging loose and no turban.

Punjab police have put up ‘Amritpal Singh Wanted’ posters at various public places, including railway stations, in Gurdaspur and Batala. (PTI)

Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the search operation was launched Wednesday night following information about Amritpal's likely presence in the Hanumangarh district bordering Punjab.

The pro-Khalistani leader has been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab police launched a crackdown against him. The elusive preacher gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

On Monday, Waris Punjab De chief close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Amrtisar's Kathu Nangal area. Amritpal and Papalpreet travelled together, changing vehicles, as they escaped the chase by the police. From Punjab, they fled to Haryana, then to Delhi, and now probably to Rajasthan.

Papalpreet faces four criminal cases, including one under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and one for the Ajnala police station incident.

The Punjab Police has increased its vigil across the state to nab the radical preacher. They have put up ‘Amritpal Singh Wanted’ posters at various public places, including railway stations, in Gurdaspur and Batala. It also announced a reward for those giving information about the Waris Punjab De chief.

