‘Amritpal Singh wanted’ posters put up in Batala, Gurdaspur dists

The Punjab police have put up ‘Amritpal Singh Wanted’ posters at various public places, including railway stations, in Gurdaspur and Batala. It also announced a reward for those giving information about the Waris Punjab De chief. The posters put up by the police. (HT Photo)

The posters appeared at the railway stations mainly on Wednesday. However, the police personnel said these were put up on Tuesday night on the instructions of senior officers. They also claimed that these posters have been pasted across the state.

It is mentioned in the posters that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by the police. “Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information,” read the posters written in Punjabi.

This has been done by the police after arresting one of the close aides of Amritpal, Papalpreet Singh, from Kathunangal, a small town of Amritsar district and in the vicinity of Batala. Papalpreet was sent to Dibrugarh jail of Assam after being booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Amritpal turned fugitive along with Papalpreet, who stated before the media while being taken to the Assam jail that he accompanied the radical Sikh leader till March 28. After that they took different routes.

Pertinently, Gurdaspur district adjoins Hoshiarpur, where the police launched a massive search operation a few days ago, after getting a clue that Amritpal and Papalpreet hid in the area. The police also released a video showing Papalpreet’s presence at a religious place in Hoshiarpur before he was arrested.

