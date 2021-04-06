Sergey Lavrov, John Kerry meet in India, discuss climate-related matters

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and US special presidential envoy John Kerry met briefly in the Indian capital on Tuesday and talked about climate-related matters.

Lavrov and Kerry are in India for separate bilateral meetings – the Russian minister met his Indian counterpart to prepare the grounds for an annual summit while the US envoy is meeting interlocutors to discuss mitigating India’s fossil energy use.

“The two ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel and chatted for a few minutes about climate,” the US embassy said without giving details.

People familiar with developments on the Russian side also confirmed the encounter.

Both Kerry, in his previous role as secretary of state in the Barack Obama administration, and Lavrov had played key roles in the protracted negotiations that led to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The talks between Iran, China, France, Russia, the UK, the US, Germany and the European Union led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley is leading an American delegation for talks in Vienna through which the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia are seeking to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The US embassy said that over the next few days, Kerry will meet with a range of representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations in New Delhi.

“As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis,” the embassy said.

Lavrov is set to travel to Pakistan from India later on Tuesday.