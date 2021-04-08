'Serious' allegations against Anil Deshmukh require CBI probe, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh were 'serious' and required a CBI probe.

"Allegations are serious, the home minister and Police commissioner are involved. They're closely working together till they fall apart, both holding a particular position. Should the CBI not probe? The nature of allegations and the persons involved require independent probe," said SC Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Petitions were filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh earlier this week, challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into the allegations.

In its plea, the state government questioned the procedure adopted by high court in passing the order. The state was heard on question of maintainability of the pleas seeking CBI investigation against Deshmukh and the order too was reserved on that issue, but the court finally ended up directing the probe, the plea said.