Anil Deshmukh resigns as Maharashtra home minister after HC orders CBI probe

Anil Deshmukh resigned as the Maharashtra home minister in light of the Bombay high court observing that there can be no independent probe into allegations of extortion if it is handed to the Mumbai Police, which is headed by the home minister.

Deshmukh is expected to submit his resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister confirmed the development and said, “Following the high court’s decision, Deshmukh went to meet [Sharad] Pawar saheb and expressed his willingness to step down from the position. The NCP chief also gave him the go ahead. He is on his way to tender his resignation to the chief minister.”

“He took the step to honour the high court’s decision,” he added.

“The high court asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry while hearing a petition filed by Dr Jaishri Patil today [Monday]. In the wake of the court’s decision I don’t feel morally right to continue on the position of the home minister. Hence, I have decided to step down from this position on my own. Please accept my resignation,” states Deshmukh’s letter to Thackeray.

On Monday, the Bombay high court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete a preliminary investigation into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of an “extortion racket” in the next 15 days.

Soon after the court’s order, a meeting between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was held at Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai where party MP Supriya Sule was also present. The issue was discussed in detail in the meeting and the consensus was that it would be embarrassing for the NCP and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if the home minister was questioned by the CBI in relation with the probe, NCP leaders said.

After Deshmukh’s resignation, Union minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I find it interesting that Anil Deshmukh has taken moral responsibility. How about the responsibility of the CM...When will CM Udhhav Thackeray speak? The consistent, conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is itself raising a lot of questions... Thackeray has forfeited the moral responsibility to govern...The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly and those who are responsible must be brought to book. Who were they collecting money for?There may be a lot of linkages and we expect this shameful conduct of corruption to be investigated properly.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the home minister was left with no option but to resign after the Bombay high court ruling. “It had become inevitable for the minister to resign from the post after the high court rap. the decision should have been taken long back, immediately after the [former intelligence department head] Rashmi Shukla report on the transfer scam was unearthed. I am surprised to see the silence maintained by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on this entire episode. Being head of the Cabinet, he should have spoken on the entire episode. However, we welcome the decision of resignation,” he said.

Fadnavis said that not only the CBI, other Central agencies may investigate other factors related to the case too. “If there is money laundering or any money trail involved, the Enforcement Directorate may also come into the picture. The alleged involvement of home minister is just the tip of the iceberg. I believe many heavyweights from the ruling parties are involved into the entire case. Many big names will come to the light as the investigation by the Central agencies begins,” he said.

Singh, in his petition to the high court, accused Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze, the controversial police officer arrested in Antilia bomb scare case, to collect ₹100 crore a month from bars, hotels and restaurants, an allegation denied by both the minister and the NCP.

Anil Deshmukh’s resignation letter.

The state government has appointed a one-member panel, comprising retired Bombay high court judge Kailash Chandiwal, to probe the allegations against Deshmukh and submit a report in six months.

This is another jolt to the MVA government as Deshmukh is the second minister from the ministerial council to resign from his position after Sanjay Rathod. Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader, who was handling the forest department, resigned on February 28 after his name was dragged in the suicide case of a Tiktok star.