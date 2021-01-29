Serum institute applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine, says CEO Poonawalla
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has applied to local authorities to conduct a small domestic trial of Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine, which was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial.
Serum expected a decision on an Indian trial of Novavax's vaccine soon, chief executive Adar Poonawalla told Reuters on Friday, hours after the US company reported the efficacy data.
"We have already applied to the drug controller's office for the bridging trial, a few days ago," Poonawalla said. "So they should also give that approval soon now."
Novavax's UK trial, which enrolled 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, is expected to be used to apply for use in Britain, the European Union and other countries.
SII is already bulk producing a vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Poonawalla told Reuters earlier this month that his company would manufacture "upwards of 40-50 million doses per month" of the Novavax vaccine from around April.
Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens whose genetic makeup can be different from people in western nations.
There are, however, provisions under rules introduced in 2019 to waive such trials in certain conditions. Pfizer Inc requested an exception while seeking an emergency-use authorisation for its vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE, a request the government has turned down.
The Pfizer vaccine has not been approved in India, whose immunisation campaign is using a homegrown one developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum
Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Who are Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir as tourism picks up
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
