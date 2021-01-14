IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
india news

Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also said his company, the world's biggest vaccine maker, would start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate from around April.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The Serum Institute CEO said a special purpose vehicle housing its pandemic-related products should be valued at $12 billion to $13 billion.(REUTERS)

The Serum Institute of India expects WHO emergency-use authorization soon for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which it is producing for mid and low income countries, its chief executive said.

"The emergency use licensure from the WHO (World Health Organization) should be available and coming through in the next week or two, hopefully, because we have submitted everything," Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

Poonawalla also said his company, the world's biggest vaccine maker, would start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate from around April.

"It will be upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile of the Novavax product," he said.

The Serum Institute CEO said a special purpose vehicle housing its pandemic-related products should be valued at $12 billion to $13 billion.

"We are in a unique position to be able to make so many different vaccines at a huge volume and capacity," he said.

"For an investor to come in an at a $12-13 billion valuation, it will be a fantastic deal, leaving a lot of upside."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

world news

AstraZeneca says to release 2 mln vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb

PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
world news

EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end

PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:26 PM IST
india news

AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: What’s been said about dosage, efficacy

UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 03:13 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.