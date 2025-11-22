Set up detention centres in each district to lodge ‘infiltrators’, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all district magistrates of the state to take prompt and strict action against illegal immigrants in the state, official said on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath on infiltrators

He stated that law and order, national security, and social harmony are top priorities, and that any form of illegal activity will not be tolerated, news agency PTI reported.

"The chief minister has directed that each district administration ensure the identification of illegal immigrants living in their area and initiate action as per the rules," the statement read.

"The chief minister has also directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators," it added.

Housed in detention centres, then sent back to country of origin

According to the brief statement, illegal immigrants with foreign citizenship will be housed in these centres and will be ensured there until the necessary verification process is completed.

The UP CM said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres and will be deported to the countries of origin as per the standard procedures.

Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement of citizens of both countries but there are checks on residents of other nationalities.

Reactions on detention centres

Congress leader Ajay Rai, reacted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s order on identifying and detaining illegal infiltrators.

“This government has been running under Yogi ji’s leadership since 2017, eight years, and they still have not been able to identify infiltrators. This is only about creating hype and fooling people," he said.