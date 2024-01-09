Set up joint task forces in NE, PM Modi instructs security forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the security establishment during the annual police and intelligence chiefs’ conference that concluded to Sunday to create joint task forces (JTFs) in the northeastern states for counter-insurgency operations along the lines of those in the left-wing extremism (LWE) theatre, people familiar the development said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the government officials to visit the last border villages so that the local population feels safe (ANI)

The JTFs, officials who didn’t want to be named, may be formed between the states, central paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies for “coordinated” operations to give a blow to the insurgents, particularly those operating in areas bordering Myanmar and flee to the other side after carrying out attacks.

A similar format is currently followed in states affected by left-wing extremism, with forces of several states including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand often carrying out operations jointly with the paramilitary forces.

“A blueprint for the JTFs in the north-east will soon be prepared. It could be two states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh coming together, or Manipur and Nagaland joining hands to carry out operations,” said one of the officers cited above.

The JTFs, said a second officer, will deal with a whole gamut of security challenges like insurgent groups, illegal entry of persons, drugs and gold smuggling, etc.

The people cited above added the Myanmar situation and free-movement regime (FMR) at this border was also discussed in detail in one of the sessions during the director generals of police/inspector generals of police (DGPs/IGPs) conference. Under the FMR with Myanmar which borders four Indian states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh -- every member of the hill tribes, who is either a citizen of India or a citizen of Myanmar and who is resident of any area within 16km on either side of the international boundary can cross the border on production of a pass with on year’s validity and can stay up to two weeks per visit.

The government is planning to end the FMR to stop the influx of illegal immigrants, as reported by HT last week.

Apart from the JTFs, illegal immigration and drugs smuggling activities at the Indo-Myanmar border, there was discussion on China’s activities as well, said the second officer.

The PM has asked the government officials to visit the last border villages so that the local population feels safe.

Besides, the PM asked the police and intelligence chiefs of to “think imaginatively” to convey the emotional spirit behind recently enacted three criminal laws, which he said were framed with a “citizens first” approach.

The three-day annual conference was held in Jaipur from January 5 to 7, in which discussions took place on various national security issues and progress on last year’s agenda points.