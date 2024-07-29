Setback for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court adjourns bail hearing till August 5

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing in now scrapped Delhi excise policy case till August 5. Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia (PTI)

The former Delhi deputy chief minister had moved to the apex court challenging Delhi High Court order that earlier rejected his bail plea in excise policy money laundering case.

Supreme Court has given to the Enforcement Directorate to file reply till August 1. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Supreme Court that it has already filed its response.



This is a developing story