Seva Dal to play important role in helping Congress win all Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, says party chief

The working committee of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Seva Dal, the grassroots front organisation of the Congress, held its first meeting in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Seva Dal state president Anurag Sharma said the organisation would play an important role to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates in all the four Lok Sabha seats of the state.

It was decided in the meeting that the organisation would be strengthened at the booth level in the state and would expose the corruption in the state and central government, the leader told reporters at a press conference.

“Ever since Rahul Gandhi has assumed the charge of the national president (of the party), his efforts has been towards a massive change in the strengthening of Seva dal at the grassroots level to strengthen the Congress party as a whole,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Sudhir Sharma, the party national secretary and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir; and Vilas Rawat, the general secretary of the Seva Dal.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 09:11 IST